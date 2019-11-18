Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 11-17-2019

On 11/15/19 at 1:53 p.m., Crystal N. Rebensky, 37, of 178 Pendergast Road, Phoenix, was charged with 3 counts of Menacing, 2nd degree and Endangering the Welfare of a Child following an domestic dispute in the Town of Granby.

She allegedly displayed a knife and threatened individuals within the residence.



Ms. Rebensky was arraigned in the Town of Granby Court and remanded to the Oswego County Jail in lieu of $1,000 cash/$2,500 bond.She is scheduled to reappear in court on 11/18/19.

On 11/16/19 at 6:09 p.m., Austin D. Medina, 19, of 255 Grant Ave., Auburn, was arrested based on an Arrest Warrant issued out of the city of Watertown.

Mr. Medina was turned over to the Watertown Police Department for further processing.

On 11/16/19 at 7 p.m., Walter J. Brand, 43, of 802 Rider St., Parish, was charged with Criminal Contempt, 2nd degree following a dispute where he was allegedly in violation of a court order of protection by physically being at the victim’s residence.

Mr. Brand was arraigned in the Town of Parish Court and is scheduled to reappear in court on 11/19/19.

On 11/17/19 at 11:19 p.m., Jason J. Marquez, 35, of 310 Tilden St., Watertown, was charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle with No Ignition Interlock Device, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle, 2nd degree, Speed in Zone, and Improper Plates following a traffic stop on State Route 104 in the town of New Haven.

Mr. Marquez was arraigned in the Town of Scriba Court and remanded to the Oswego Count Jail in lieu of $500 cash/$1,000 bond.

He is scheduled to answer to the charges in the Town of New Haven Court on 11/21/19.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...