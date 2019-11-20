Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 11-20-2019

On 11/18/19 at 11:20 a.m., Kevin T. Muller, 42, of 204 Worth St., Fulton, was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of Oswego County.

Mr. Muller was arraigned in the Oswego County Court and turned over to the Oswego County Corrections staff.

On 11/19/19 at 8:15 a.m., Tracie L. Rodriguez, 42, of 92 Hamilton St., Apt. 25D, Oswego, was charged with Welfare Fraud, 3rd degree and Grand Larceny, 3rd degree following an investigation into a fraud complaint that was turned over to the Oswego County Sheriff’s on 9/17/19 for further processing.

Ms. Rodriguez was arraigned in the Town of Scriba Court and is scheduled to answer to the charges in the Town of Mexico Court on 11/26/19.

On 11/19/19 at 3:14 p.m., Rashan E. Babb, 20, of 27 Cayuga Circle, Apt. 925, Oswego, was charged with Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and Petit Larceny following a stolen vehicle complaint in the town of Oswego

He allegedly drove the victim’s vehicle without consent.

Mr. Babb is scheduled to answer to the charges in the Town of Oswego Court on 12/15/19.

On 11/19/19 at 3:43 p.m., Steven F. Douglas, 38, of 326 Middle Road, Oswego, was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the Town of Scriba.

Mr. Douglas was arraigned in the Town of Volney Court and remanded to the Oswego County Jail in lieu of $250 cash/$500 bond.

He is scheduled to return to the Town of Scriba Court on 11/21/19.

At the same time, Mr. Douglas was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the Town of Palermo.

Mr. Douglas was arraigned in the Town of Volney Court and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Palermo Court on 11/25/19.

On 11/20/19 at 12:50 a.m., Thomas M. Groth, 44, of 39 Morey Road, West Monroe, was arrested based on a Felony Bench Warrant issued out of Oswego County.

Mr. Groth was turned over to the Oswego County Corrections Staff without incident and is scheduled to be arraigned 11/20/19.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...