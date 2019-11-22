Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 11-22-2019

On 11/20/19 at 10:10 p.m., Nicole A. Avery, 33, of 8780 State Route 104, Hannibal, was charged with Criminal Mischief, 4th degree and Harassment, 2nd degree following a domestic dispute in the town of Hannibal.

She allegedly destroyed a door frame and was physical with the victim.



Ms. Avery was arraigned in the Town of Hannibal Court and is scheduled to return to court on a later date.

On 11/21/19 at 11:35 a.m., Angel L. Dingman, 33, of 1100 Emery St., Apt. 226, Fulton, was charged with Petit Larceny following an incident at Wal-Mart in the town of Granby.

Ms. Dingman is scheduled to answer to the charge in the Town of Granby Court on 12/9/19.

