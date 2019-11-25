Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 11-25-2019

On 11/22/19 at 10:05 a.m., Coty L. Herrington, 22, of 5889 Scenic Ave., Lot 3, Mexico, was arrested based on a Superior Court Warrant issued out of Oswego County.

Mr. Herrington was arraigned in the Oswego County Court and remanded to the Oswego County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash/$10,000 bond.



He is scheduled to return to court on 1/6/20.

On 11/22/19 at 1:03 p.m., Erik L. Estrada, 27, of 62 North St., Camillus, was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the Village of Central Square.

Mr. Estrada was arraigned in the Village of Central Square Court and is scheduled to reappear in court on 12/18/19.

