Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 11-27-2019

On 11/25/19 at 6:44 p.m., Robert H. Kimball III, 31, of 39 Churchill Road, Oswego, was charged with Tampering with Physical Evidence, Promoting Prison Contraband, 1st degree, and Unlawful Possession of Marihuana following an investigation at the Oswego County Jail.

He allegedly was in possession of an unknown substance and attempted to dispose of it in the bathroom facility.



Mr. Kimball was arraigned in the Town of Scriba Court and turned back over to the Oswego County Jail with no bail.He is scheduled to answer to the charges in the City of Oswego Court on 12/5/19.

On 11/25/19 at 9 p.m., Adam J. Bartlett, 30, of 308 Fulton Ave, Fulton, was charged with Promoting Prison Contraband, 2nd degree following an investigation into an incident at the Oswego County Jail.

He allegedly was in possession of a substance within his cell.

Mr. Bartlett is scheduled to answer to the charge in the City of Oswego Court on 12/12/19.

On 11/26/19 at 2:51 p.m., Arturo R. Roe, 19, of 141 Church St., Carthage, was charged with Resisting Arrest, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle, 3rd degree, and a License Violation following a suspicious vehicle complaint on Main Street in the village of Sandy Creek.

Mr. Roe is scheduled to answer to the charges in the Town of Sandy Creek Court on 12/11/19.

On 11/26/19 at 9:56 p.m., Miguel A. Torres-Gonzalez, 45, of 418 Sunset Ave, Syracuse, was arrested based on a Family Court Arrest Warrant issued out of Oswego County.

Mr. Torres-Gonzalez was arraigned in the Town of Scriba Court and remanded to the Oswego County Jail in lieu of $500 cash/$1,000 bond.

He is scheduled to appear in the Oswego County Family Court on 11/27/19.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...