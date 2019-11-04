Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 11-4-2019

On 11/1/19 at 10:16 a.m., Jesse D. Cali, 25, of 1195 County Route 3, Hannibal, was charged with Burglary, 3rd degree and Petit Larceny following an incident at Wal-Mart in the town of Granby.

Mr. Cali was arraigned in the Town of Palermo Court and is scheduled to answer to the charge in the Town of Granby Court on 11/4/19.

On 11/3/19 at 10:34 p.m., Eric P. Drought, 37, of 69 Bangall Road, Parish, was charged with Criminal Contempt, 2nd degree following a domestic dispute in the town of Mexico.

He was allegedly in violation of a court order of protection.

Mr. Drought is scheduled to answer to the charge in the Town of Mexico Court on 11/12/19.

On the same day, Mr. Drought was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the Town of Mexico.

Mr. Drought was arraigned in the Town of Mexico Court and remanded to the Oswego County Jail in lieu of $2,000 cash/$4,000 bond.

He is scheduled to return to court on 11/12/19.

