Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 11-8-2019

On 11/5/19 at 4:44 Jason A. Robinson, 37, of 8 Church St., Apt. D, Pulaski, was arrested based on a Parole Warrant issued through the NYS Department of Corrections and Community Supervision. Mr. Robinson was reportedly arraigned in Oswego County Court on 11/6/19.

On 11/6/19 at 5:11 p.m., Jeremy E. Hector, 39, of 9 Summerville Road., Hannibal, was arrested based on a Family Court Warrant issued out of Oswego County. Mr. Hector was arraigned by Hon. Judge Hafner in Hannibal Town Court and remanded to the OCJ in lieu of $500 cash bail. He reportedly appeared in Oswego County Family Court on 11/7/19.

On 11/6/19 at 8:20 p.m., Makenzie L. Kelly, 25, of 37 Samuel Way, Apt. 4504, Oswego, was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the New York State Police, North Syracuse Barracks. Ms. Kelly was turned over to the NYSP for further processing.

On 11/6/19 at 10:52 p.m., William J. Derby, 42, of 852 US Route. 11, Apt. 141, Central Square, NY was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the Town of Hastings Court. Mr. Derby is scheduled to answer the charge on 11/11/19 in the Town of Hastings Court.

On 11/7/19 at 3:25 p.m., Brandon A. Burnham, 37, of 56 Grant Ave., Apt. 3, Auburn, was arrested based on a Parole Warrant. Mr. Burnham was turned over to the Oswego County Correctional Facility to await pick up by Parole.

On 11/7/19 at 4:00 p.m., Tanaia M. Allen, 34, of 11 Cemetery St., Altmar, was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the Town of Williamstown Court. Ms. Allen was arraigned in the Town of Albion Court and remanded to the OCJ in lieu of $500 cash or $1,000 bond with a return to court on 11/25/19.

At the same time, Ms. Allen was arrested based on an arrest warrant issued out of the Town of Richland. She was arraigned in the Town of Albion Court and remanded to the OCJ in lieu of $500 cash or $1,000 with a return to T/O Richland Court on 11/13/19.

On 11/8/19 at 1:34 a.m., Robert J. Bevacqua Jr., 23, of 405 Utica St., Fulton, was arrested based on a Felony Bench Warrant issued out of Oswego County Court. Mr. Bevacqua was turned over to the Correctional staff to await arraignment.

On 11/8/19 at 2:07 a.m., Alisha M. Obey, 33, of 405 Utica St., Apt. 2, Fulton, was arrested for Possession of a Hypodermic Instrument following a traffic stop on SR 13 in the Town of Albion. Ms. Obey is scheduled to answer the charge on 12/2/19 in the Town of Albion Court.

On 11/8/19 at 9:50 a.m., James J. Muir, 30, of 13 Smith Road, West Monroe, was arrested for Rape, 1st, a class B felony following the investigation into an incident that occurred in 2009 in the Town of Hastings where he allegedly physically forced the victim to engage in sexual intercourse. Mr. Muir was arraigned in the Town of Hastings Court and remanded to the OCJ in lieu of $10,000/$20,000 bail.

On 11/8/19 at 10:25 a.m., Benjamin C. Kaye, 40, of 50 Hillcrest Drive, Oswego, was arrested for Criminal Contempt, 2nd following the investigation into messages he allegedly sent the victim of which has an order of protection filed against him. Mr. Kaye is scheduled to answer the charge on 11/25/19 in the Town of Oswego Court.

