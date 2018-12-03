Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 12/03/2018

On 11/9/18 at 10:43 p.m., Darrell M. Grady, 41, of 3544 SR 69, Mexico, was charged with AUO, 3rd degree; No License and Exhaust Violation following a traffic stop on Ames Street in the village of Mexico.

Mr. Grady is scheduled to answer the charges on 12/11/18 in the Town of Mexico Court.

On 11/19/18 at 6:01 p.m., Kenneth M. Cardinell, 26, of 5548 SR 104, Oswego, was charged with AUO, 2nd degree and Speeding in School Zone following a traffic stop on SR 176 in the city of Fulton.

Mr. Cardinell was scheduled to answer the charges on 11/29/18 in the City of Fulton Court.

On 11/28/18 at 8:09 a.m., Michelle R. Fowler, 41, of 256 Bull Run Road, Pulaski, was operating a 2014 Subaru reportedly backing up from a gas pump in the parking lot of 3307 Main St. in Mexico, 30 feet south of Main Street, when the vehicle collided with a 2016 Dodge being operated by Lyndsey N. Fellows, 31, of 528 Pumphouse Road, Mexico.

Ms. Fowler was issued a UTT for Unsafe Backing.

On 11/29/18 at 4 p.m., Lorraine L. Houck, 67, of 9570 Black Creek Road, Brewerton, was operating a 2015 Ford north on CR 37 in the town of West Monroe when she attempted to make a left-hand turn onto SR 49 causing the vehicle to collide with a 2000 Dodge pickup traveling south and being operated by Brian D. Hummell Jr., 30, of 347 Tynan Road, Cleveland.

Ms. Houch and Mr. Hummell were both transported by ambulance to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse.

Ms. Houck was issued a UTT for Failure to Yield the Right of Way.

On 11/30/18 at 9:56 p.m., Nazion T. Francis, 19, of 1825 Atlantic Ave., Apt. 6R, Brooklyn, was charged with Reckless Driving and Speeding following a traffic stop at the intersection of SR 481 and CR 57 in the town of Volney.

Mr. Francis is scheduled to answer the charges on 1/28/19 in the Town of Volney Court.

On 11/30/18 at 11:11 p.m., Skyler J. Willis, 33, of 211 Beattie St., Apt. 3, Syracuse, was charged with AUO, 3rd degree and Speeding following a traffic stop on SR 3 in the town of Hannibal.

Mr. Willis is scheduled to answer the charges on 12/18/18 in the Town of Hannibal Court.

On 11/30/18 at 11:58 p.m., Charles A. Clark, 31, of 29 Woodland Way, Oswego, was charged with AUO, 3rd degree and Inadequate Plate Lamp following a traffic stop on SR 104 in the town of Scriba.

Mr. Clark is scheduled to answer the charges in the Town of Scriba Court on 12/13/18.

On 12/1/18 at 8:27 p.m., Cherrie M. Vazquez, 48, of 788 Middle Road, Oswego, was charged with AUO, 3rd degree; Operating MV w/o Inspection Certificate and Inadequate Plate Lamp following a traffic stop at the intersection of Creamery Road and Middle Road in the town of Scriba.

Ms. Vazquez is scheduled to answer the charges on 12/20/18 in the Town of Scriba Court.

On 12/2/18 at 12:31 a.m., Amanda J. Waite, 42, of 1734 CR 37, West Monroe, was arrested for DWI; Operating MV with BAC .08 of 1%; Drinking Alcohol in M/V on Highway; Driving Through Safety Zone and Failure to Keep Right following a traffic stop on CR 37 in the town of West Monroe.

Ms. Waite is scheduled to answer the charges on 12/10/18 in the Town of West Monroe Court.

