Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 12/04/2018

On 12/3/18 at 10:23 a.m., Kirsten L. Vachon, 27, of 105 E. Fourth St., Oswego, was arrested for 2 counts of Grand Larceny, 4th degree, a class E felony; Grand Larceny, 4th degree, a class E felony and Petit Larceny, a class A misdemeanor stemming from the investigation into an incident that occurred on 7/9/18 in the town of Scriba.

She allegedly stole a vehicle along with a purse containing bank cards, cash and documents owned by the victim.



Ms. Vachon is scheduled to answer the charges on 1/10/19 in the Town of Scriba Court.

On 11/21/18 at 6:35 p.m., Tami L. Sharp, 38, of 175 Sherman Road, Mexico, was operating a 1991 Ford van south on CR 63 in the town of Scriba traveling through the intersection with Middle Road when the vehicle collided with a 2013 Chrysler traveling east and being operated by Katherine S. Hutt, 30, of 1155 Middle Road, Oswego.

Ms. Sharp was issued UTTs for Operating Unregistered MV and Operating W/O Insurance.

On 11/25/18 at 5:24 a.m., Katlyn L. Winter, 20, of 530 Peat Bed Road, Hannibal, was operating a 2007 Chevrolet east on Peat Bed Road in the town of Hannibal, 3/10 mile west of CR 7, when she reportedly lost control of the vehicle due to attempting to avoid a deer that had entered the roadway causing the vehicle to exit the roadway into some trees.

Ms. Winter was transported by ambulance to Oswego Hospital.

On 11/28/18 at 8:53 a.m., Cayleen J. Sawyer, 40, of 438 CR 64, Mexico, was operating a 2012 Toyota reportedly backing out of a driveway onto CR 64 in the town of New Haven, ½ mile south of West Stone Road, when the vehicle collided with a 2011 Chevrolet that was traveling south and being operated by Andrew M. Rivers, 29, of 17 Fish Road, Mexico.

Ms. Sawyer was issued a UTT for Unsafe Backing.

On 11/29/18 at 2:40 p.m., Robert C. Martin Jr., 53, of 92 Camic Road, Central Square, was operating a 2009 Chevrolet van registered to Avery Renovations LLC of Syracuse, west on Camic Road in the town of West Monroe when he reportedly lost control causing the vehicle to exit the north side of the roadway and strike a fence post then continue through the yard at 77 Camic Road and collided with a parked and unattended 2001 Chevrolet pickup before reentering the roadway.

Mr. Martin was issued UTTs for Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Accident and Driving Across Hazard Markings.

Driver distraction seems to have been a contributing factor.

On 11/30/18 at 1:35 p.m., Madelyn J. Bouchard, 26, of 672 Albion Cross Road, Pulaski, was operating a 2009 Chevrolet east on Main Street in the village of Mexico, 40 feet east of Washington Ave., when the vehicle reportedly collided with a 2008 Jeep that had entered the roadway from a parking lot and was being operated by Jonathan W. Stowell, 31, of PO Box 892, Mexico.

Ms. Bouchard was issued a UTT for Unlicensed Operator and Mr. Stowell was issued a UTT for Failure to Yield the Right of Way.

On 12/1/18 at 12:26 p.m., Shannon L. Gerard, 29, of 217 Seneca St., Fulton, was operating a 2002 Volkswagen north on SR 481 in the town of Volney, 800 feet north of March Road, when she reportedly lost control causing the vehicle to travel west off the roadway through the median and overturn before coming to rest upright.

Ms. Gerard was issued UTTs for Unlicensed Operator; Failure to Keep Right and Moving from Lane Unsafely.

On 12/1/18 at 5:58 p.m., Donna L. Denny, 71, of 3 Railroad St., Richland, was operating a 2015 Chevrolet northeast on Peck Road in the town of Richland, 50 feet northeast of Minot Drive, when a deer reportedly entered the roadway and struck the vehicle.

Ms. Denny was transported by ambulance to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse.

On 12/3/18 at 9:15 a.m., Markus P. McKenna, 31, of 87 Hong Kong Road, Parish, was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the Town of Mexico Court.

Mr. McKenna was arraigned in the Town of Parish Court and released on $300 cash bail.

He is scheduled to return to the Town of Mexico Court on 12/4/18.

On 12/3/18 at 1:07 p.m., Scott A. Carr, 50, of 1151 Middle Road, Oswego, was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of Oswego County Drug Court.

Mr. Carr was arraigned in Oswego County Drug Court and remanded to the OCJ held without bail. He is scheduled to return to Oswego Court Drug Court on 12/10/18.

On 12/3/18 at 5:40 p.m., Gina T. Wallace, 49, of 134 W. Schuyler St., Oswego, was arrested for DWI; Operating MV with BAC .08 of 1%; Drinking Alcohol in M/V on Highway; Failure to Keep Right and Resisting Arrest following the investigation into a two-vehicle MVA on CR 29 just north of CR 4 in the town of Scriba.

The 2013 Honda she was reportedly operating crossed the center line and collided with a 2005 Cadillac being operated by Courtney E. Bartlett, 25, of 3157 CR 176, Oswego.

Ms. Wallace is scheduled to answer the charges on 1/24/19 in the Town of Scriba Court.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...