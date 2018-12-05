Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 12/05/2018

On 11/30/18 at 9:44 p.m., Chad K. Huber, 36, of 756 S. First St., Fulton, was charged with AUO, 3rd degree; Operating MV w/o Inspection Certificate; No License and Failure to Dim Lights following a traffic stop on South Second Street in the city of Fulton.

Mr. Huber is scheduled to answer the charges on 12/13/18 in the City of Fulton Court.

On 11/30/18 at 10:47 p.m., Kamyia J. Joe, 20, of 444 S. Edwards Ave., Syracuse, was charged with AUO, 3rd degree and Failure to Dim Lights following a traffic stop on N Second Street in the city of Fulton.

Ms. Joe is scheduled to answer the charges on 12/13/18 in the City of Fulton Court.

On 12/4/18 at 12:30 p.m., Jason R. Trumble, 35, of 2068 SR 49, Constantia, was arrested based on a Felony Probation Warrant issued out of Oswego County.

Mr. Trumble was turned over to the Oswego County Probation Department for further processing.

On 12/4/18 at 8:45 p.m., Christopher T. Naramore, 31, of 1595 CR 7, Oswego, was charged with AUO, 3rd degree and Crossing Road Hazard Markings following a vehicle off the roadway on CR 45 in the town of Volney.

Mr. Naramore is scheduled to answer the charges on 12/17/18 in the Town of Volney Court.

