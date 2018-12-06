Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 12/06/2018

On 12/3/18 at 5:15 p.m., James P. Gibeau, 37, of 285 CR 29, Lot 13, Oswego, was arrested for Menacing, 3rd degree, a class B misdemeanor and Criminal Obstruction of Breathing, a class A misdemeanor.

The arrest stems from an incident that occurred in the town of Scriba where he allegedly grabbed the victim by the throat and punched them.



Mr. Gibeau is scheduled to answer the charges on 1/10/19 in the Town of Scriba Court.

On 12/5/18 at 6:44 p.m., Michael C. Corr, 65, of 264 Hellinger Road, West Monroe, was arrested for DWI; Operating MV with BAC .08 of 1% and Failure to Keep Right following a vehicle off the roadway on SR 49 in the town of West Monroe, 100 feet west of Luter Road, that reportedly occurred when he lost control causing the vehicle to exit the left side of the roadway into a ditch causing damage to the yard at 2650 SR 49.

Mr. Corr is scheduled to answer the charges on 1/7/19 in the Town of West Monroe Court.

