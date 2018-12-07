Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 12/07/2018

On 11/17/18 at 8:11 p.m., Brianna W. Shortsleeve, 61, of 3803 SR 3, Fulton, was charged with AUO, 3rd degree and Sub-Standard Lights following a traffic stop on SR 3 in the town of Palermo.

Ms. Shortsleeve was scheduled to answer the charges on 12/3/18 in the Town of Palermo Court.

On 12/5/18 at 4:10 p.m., Hunter J. Grybowski, 18, of 517 Ontario St., Fulton, was operating a 2010 Chevrolet south on SR 481 in the town of Volney, 1 mile south of CR 57, when he reportedly turned the vehicle into a 2012 Chevrolet also traveling south and being operated by Michael J. Bonnie Jr., 32, of 312 S. Seventh St., Fulton.

Mr. Grybowski was issued a UTT for Unlicensed Operator.

On 12/6/18 at 8:50 a.m., Nicole M. Sciacca, 27, of 498 CR 11, West Monroe, was operating a 2005 Chevrolet south on CR 11 in the town of West Monroe at the intersection with Slocum Drive when she reportedly lost control causing the vehicle to exit the roadway and strike a tree.

Ms. Sciacca was transported by ambulance to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse.

Unsafe speed and slippery roads seem to have been contributing factors.

On 12/6/18 at 9:15 a.m., Patricia L. Taylor, 34, of 4277 SR 104, Oswego, was charged with AUO, 3rd degree and Improper Plates following a traffic stop on Kimberly Lane in the village of Mexico.

Ms. Taylor is scheduled to answer the charges on 1/8/19 in the Town of Mexico Court.

On 12/6/18 at 9:20 a.m., Bonita H. Rodriguez, 20, of 3586 CR 4, Oswego, was charged with AUO, 3rd degree and Speeding following a traffic stop on CR 176 in the town of Volney.

Ms. Rodriguez is scheduled to answer the charges on 12/17/18 in the Town of Volney Court.

On 12/6/18 at 10:08 a.m., Melissa A. Judge, 40, of 637 Maple Ave., Fulton, was charged with AUO, 3rd degree and Speeding following a traffic stop on CR 8 in the town of Granby.

Ms. Judge is scheduled to answer the charges on 12/17/18 in the Town of Granby Court.

On 12/6/18 at 2:27 p.m., Cindi L. Harris, 50, of 962 CR 29, Oswego, was arrested for Criminal Possession of Stolen Property, 5th degree, a class A misdemeanor following an incident at the town of Granby Wal-Mart.

Ms. Harris is scheduled to answer the charge on 12/13/18 in the City of Fulton Court.

On 12/6/18 at 3:45 p.m., Kimberly R. Reed, 46, of 460 Pine St., Providence, R.I., was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out Oswego County Court.

Ms. Reed was arraigned in Oswego County Court and remanded to the OCJ held without bail and a return to court date of 12/12/18.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...