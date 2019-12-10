Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 12-10-19

On 12/6/19 at 9 p.m., Ryan P. Wilson, 44, of 14 Powers Drive, Fulton, was arrested for Possession of Contraband in Prison, 2nd degree following the investigation into an incident in the Oswego County Correctional Facility.

Mr. Wilson is scheduled to answer the charge on 12/19/19 in the City of Oswego Court.

On 12/7/19 at 3:16 p.m., Daniel S. Harrington, 58, of 198 Gardenier Road, Oswego,was arrested for Criminal Tampering, 3rd degree following an incident in the town of Oswego.

He allegedly pushed snow onto the victim’s property to intentionally cause an inconvenience.

Mr. Harrington is scheduled to answer the charge on 12/16/19 in the Town of Oswego Court.

On 12/8/19 at 3:33 a.m., Joseph E. Tilden, 32, of 10 Whispering Oaks Lane, Altmar, was charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child and Criminal Obstruction of Breathing following an incident in the Town of Orwell.

Mr. Tilden is scheduled to answer the charges on 12/16/19 in the Town of Albion Court.

At the same time, Mr. Tilden was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the Town of Williamstown Court.

Mr. Tilden was arraigned in the Town of Albion Court and remanded to the OCJ in lieu of $1,000 cash or $2,500 bond with a return to Town of Williamstown Court on 12/9/19.

On 12/9/19 at 9:40 a.m., Danielle M. Searor, 33, of 2061 County Route 45, Fulton, was arrested for Grand Larceny, 3rd degree, Welfare Fraud, 3rd degree and 2 counts of Offering a False Instrument for Filing, 1st degree following an investigation conducted by the Oswego County Department of Social Services.

Ms. Searor was arraigned in the Town of Scriba Court and is scheduled to return to the Town of Mexico Court on 12/17/19.

This case remains an open investigation.

On 12/9/19 at 8:20 p.m., Harold J. Powell II, 47, of 169 Bingham Road, Fulton, was arrested based on an arrest warrant issued out of the Town of Granby Court. Mr. Powell was arraigned in the Town of Granby Court and is scheduled to return on 12/12/19.

