Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 12/10/2018

On 11/29/18 at 8:56 a.m., Joshua D. Bouck, 23, of 60 Wayne St., Mexico, was operating a 2002 Mercury south on Parkhurst Road in the town of Scriba reportedly attempting to make a left-hand turn onto Miner Road when the vehicle collided with a 2012 Chrysler traveling west and being operated by Shannon Lynn Grey, 31, of 118 Miner Road, Oswego.

Mr. Bouck was issued UTTs for Uninspected MV and Failure to Yield the Right of Way.



Ms. Grey was issued a UTT for Uninspected MV.

On 12/3/18 at 1:56 p.m., Ronald A S Firenze, 35, of 23 North St., Apt. 3, Cleveland, was arrested for Public Lewdness, a class B misdemeanor following an incident in the town of Constantia.

He allegedly exposed his bare buttocks to multiple individuals on a street.

Mr. Firenze is scheduled to answer the charge on 12/17/18 in the Town of Constantia Court.

On 12/4/18 at 7:29 a.m., James F. Reynolds, 33, of 155 W. Third St. S., Fulton, was operating a 2003 Ford south on Silk Road in the town of Volney reportedly making a left-hand turn onto SR 3 when the vehicle collided with a 2018 Ford being operated by Mary E. Guyette, 59, of 3078 SR 3, Fulton.

Mr. Reynolds was issued a UTT for Failure to Yield the Right of Way.

On 12/4/18 at 6:06 p.m., Gary L. Dann, 55, of 15 Kimberly Lane, Apt. A32, Mexico, was charged with AUO, 2nd degree; Operating MV w/o Inspection Certificate; Put Stickers on Windshield/Rear Window and Use Other Vehicle w/o Interlock following a traffic stop on Main Street in the village of Mexico.

Mr. Dann is scheduled to answer the charges on 1/8/2019 in the Town of Mexico Court.

On 12/4/18 at 10:28 p.m., Michael P. Morrison, 42, of 490 CR 85, Fulton, was charged with AUO, 2nd degree and No Head Lights following a traffic stop on East Broadway in the city of Fulton.

Mr. Morrison is scheduled to answer the charges on 12/20/18 in the City of Fulton Court.

On 12/7/18 at 9:10 a.m., Steven M. Mullen, 39, of 14 Ontario Drive, Pulaski, was operating a 2012 GMC pickup on Main Street in the village of Mexico, 50 feet west of South Jefferson Street, when the vehicle reportedly struck a 2018 Toyota registered to John C. Aldrich, 74, of PO Box 121, Mexico, that was parked and unattended.

Mr. Mullen was issued a UTT for Unsafe Tires.

Driver distraction seems to have been a contributing factor.

On 12/7/18 at 11:16 a.m., Jay V. Coker, 56, of 543 Oneida River Road, Pennellville, was arrested based on an arrest warrant issued out of Oswego County Family Court.

Mr. Coker was arraigned in Oswego County Family Court and remanded to the OCJ in lieu of $500 cash or $1,000 bond with a return to Family Court on 12/10/18.

Mr. Coker was also arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of Oswego County Court.

He was arraigned in Oswego County Court and remanded to the OCJ in lieu of $10,000 cash or $20,000 bond with a return to Oswego County Court on 12/19/18.

On 12/7/18 at 2:14 p.m., Matthew T. Loveall, 28, of 621 Rochester St., Fulton, was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the Town of Scriba Court.

Mr. Loveall was arraigned in Scriba Town Court and remanded to the OCJ in lieu of $500 cash or $1,000 bond with a return to court on 12/20/18.

On 12/7/18 at 10:06 p.m., Thomas L. Craig, 37, of 799 CR 7, Hannibal, was charged with AUO, 2nd degree and Inadequate Plate Lamp following a traffic stop on CR 7 in the town of Oswego.

Mr. Craig is scheduled to answer the charges on 1/7/19 in the Town of Oswego Court.

On 12/8/18 at 1:47 a.m., Michael William Haskins, 24, of 866 CR 30, Williamstown, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Marihuana and Speeding following a traffic stop on SR 104 in the town of Mexico.

Mr. Haskins is scheduled to answer the charges on 1/8/19 in the Town of Mexico Court.

On 12/8/18 at 7:21 a.m., Randall D. Frazier, 42, of 144 Fillmore Ave., Syracuse, was arrested for Grand Larceny, 3rd degree, a class D felony following the investigation into an incident that occurred on 10/5/18 in the town of Schroeppel.

He allegedly stole jewelry out of the victim’s residence.

Mr. Frazier was arraigned in the Town of Schroeppel Court and remanded to the OCJ held without bail.

He is scheduled to return to court on 12/12/18.

On 12/8/18 at 1:51 p.m., Edward A. Tilkins, 22, of 207 Crosby Road., Lot 25, Parish, was operating a 2013 Kia south on CR 22 when he reportedly lost control causing the vehicle to exit the roadway and strike a ditch culvert on the north side of the driveway at 528 CR 22 which resulted in the vehicle going airborne and striking a mailbox then a utility pole.

Mr. Tilkins was issued UTTs for Unlicensed Operator and Speed not Reasonable.

Mr. Tilkins was transported by ambulance to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse.

On 12/8/18 at 1:55 p.m., Michelle L. Johnson, 43, of 2657 SR 3, Apt. F-14, Fulton, was arrested for Petit Larceny, a class A misdemeanor following an incident at the town of Granby Wal-Mart.

Ms. Johnson is scheduled to answer the charges on 12/17/18 in the Town of Granby Court.

On 12/8/18 at 7:56 Melissa A. Macomber, 49, of 1225 Martin Road, West Henrietta, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Marihuana and Inadequate Plate Lamp following a traffic stop on SR 3 in the town of Hannibal.

Ms. Macomber is scheduled to answer the charges on 1/8/19 in the Town of Hannibal Court.

On 12/9/18 at 7:16 p.m., Deward D. Rufus, 36, of 3866 Warners Road, Syracuse, was charged with AUO, 2nd degree and Inadequate Plate Lamp following a traffic stop on SR 3 in the town of Hannibal.

Mr. Rufus is scheduled to answer the charges on 1/15/19 in the Town of Hannibal Court.

On 12/9/18 at 9:25 p.m., Bradley D. Fenton, 33, of 3265 Main St., Apt. 1, Mexico, was charged with Harassment, 2nd degree based on a Criminal Summons issued out of the Town of Mexico Court.

Mr. Fenton is scheduled to answer the charge on 1/15/19 in the Town of Mexico Court.

On 12/10/18 at 2:25 a.m., Timothy P. Christian Sr., 59, of 254 CR 37, Central Square, was arrested for DWI; Failure to Use Designated Lane and Failure to Keep Right following a vehicle into a house MVA at 1505 CR 12 in the town of Hastings.

Mr. Christian is scheduled to answer the charges on 12/19/18 in the Town of Hastings Court.

