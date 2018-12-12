Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 12/12/2018

On 12/6/18 at 9:28 a.m., Tracy M. Champagne, 25, of 9 Klocks Corners Road, Oswego, was charged with AUO, 3rd degree and Speeding following a traffic stop on CR 6 in the town of Volney.

Ms. Champagne is scheduled to answer the charges on 12/17/18 in the Town of Volney Court.

On 12/7/18 at 9:30 p.m., Connie R. Ingoldby, 50, of 263 Bankrupt Road, Phoenix, was charged with False Inspection Certificate and Insufficient Tail Lamps following a traffic stop on SR 481 in the town of Schroeppel.

Ms. Ingoldby is scheduled to answer the charges on 12/19/18 in the Town of Schroeppel Court.

On 12/10/18 at 9:30 a.m., John L. Williams, 41, of 516 Seward St., Fulton, was arrested based on an arrest warrant issued out of Superior Court.

Mr. Williams was arraigned in Oswego County Court and is scheduled to return on 2/6/19.

At the same time, Mr. Williams was arrested for Arson, 3rd degree, a class C felony stemming from the investigation into an incident that occurred on 5/15/18 in the town of Richland where a 2005 Toyota was set on fire.

Mr. Williams was arraigned in Oswego County Court and is scheduled to return on 2/6/19.

On 12/10/18 at 4:42 p.m., a 14-year-old boy residing in the village of Constableville, Lewis County, was charged with Juvenile Delinquency for an act if committed by an adult would constitute the charges of Sexual Abuse, 1st degree, a class D felony and Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a class A misdemeanor.

The teen is accused of engaging in sexual contact with the victim between the months of June and August 2018 while at a town of Orwell residence with the victim being less than 11 years of age.

The boy and his parent were issued Juvenile Appearance Tickets referring them to contact the Oswego County Probation Department.

On 12/10/18 at 6:55 p.m., Michael R. Crittenden Jr., 24, of 15 Burchman Drive, Union Springs, NY, was operating a 1991 John Deere tractor south on SR 3 in the town of Mexico, 30 feet north of Cornell Road, when the vehicle was reportedly rear-ended by a 2012 Chrysler being operated by Joseph D. Pagano, 69, of 229 E. Ninth St., Oswego, causing the Chrysler to cross the center line and collide with a 2002 Kia being operated by Amy L. Bosell, 43, of 490 Pople Ridge Road, Mexico.

Mr. Crittenden was transported by ambulance to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse.

Mr. Pagano was transported by ambulance to Oswego Hospital.

Ms. Bosell was issued a UTT for AUO, 3rd degree.

Unsafe speed seems to have been a contributing factor.

On 12/10/18 at 11:25 p.m., Patrick J. Higgins Jr., 29, of 1222 Chestnut Ridge Rpad, Kirkville, NY, was arrested based on a Felony Bench Warrant issued out of Oswego County Court.

Mr. Higgins was transported to the OCJ and held to await Oswego County Court in session.

On 12/11/18 at 8:04 a.m., Jennifer J. Nosko, 46, of 726 SR 176, Fulton, was operating a 2012 Honda west on SR 176 in the town of Granby, 2/10 mile west of CR 8, when she reportedly lost control on a curve causing the vehicle to exit the roadway and strike a sign post along with a tree.

Ms. Nosko was issued a UTT for Moving from Lane Unsafely.

Unsafe speed seems to have been a contributing factor.

On 12/12/18 at 1:40 a.m., Robert H. Kimball III, 30, of 262 W. Seventh St., Upper Apt., Fulton, was arrested for Promoting Prison Contraband, 2nd degree, a class A misdemeanor following an incident in the Oswego County Correctional Facility.

Mr. Kimball is scheduled to answer the charge on 1/3/19 in the City of Oswego Court.

