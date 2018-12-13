Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 12/13/2018

On 12/12/18 at 1:34 p.m., Randall H. Muir III, 22, of 38 Sundown Road, Apt. 8, Fulton, was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the Town of Mexico Court.

Mr. Muir was arraigned in the Town of Mexico Court and remanded to the OCJ in lieu of $500 cash or $1,000 bond with a return to court date of 1/15/19.

On 12/12/18 at 10:26 p.m., Thomas G. Hoenow, 74, of 177 Tryon Road, Pulaski, was charged with AUO, 3rd degree and Moving from Lane Unsafely following a traffic stop on I81 in the town of Hastings.

Mr. Hoenow is scheduled to answer the charges on 1/9/19 in the Town of Hastings Court.

