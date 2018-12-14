Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 12/14/2018

On 12/13/18 at 8:47 p.m., Sarah M. Fletcher, 25, of 23 Wall St., Bernhards Bay, was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of Oswego City Court.

Ms. Fletcher was arraigned in Scriba Town Court and remanded to the OCJ in lieu of $500 cash or $1,000 bond with a return to C/O Oswego Court on 1/3/19.

On 12/13/18 at 11:52 p.m., Frank W. Reis, 40, of 260 ½ S. Seventh St., Fulton, was arrested based on a Probation Warrant issued out of Oswego County.

Mr. Reis was transported to the OCJ and held to await processing by the Oswego County Probation Department.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...