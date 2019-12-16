Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 12-16-19

On 12/10/19 at 7:51 p.m., Peter J. Tetro, 51, of 206 E. Sixth St., Oswego, was arrested based on a Family Court Warrant issued out of Oswego County.

Mr. Tetro was arraigned in the Town of Hannibal Court and was scheduled to return to the Oswego County Family Court on 12/11/19.

On 12/11/19 at 6:27 p.m., Jamie L. Virgo, 32, of 12 Jo-Lo Shores, Oswego, was charged with Petit Larceny following an incident at the Dollar General in the town of Hannibal on 11/14/19.

Ms. Virgo is scheduled to answer to the charge on 1/14/20.

On 12/11/19 at 10:56 p.m., Joshua M. Hemingway, 29, of 886 US Route 11, Lot 15, Central Square, was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the Town of Hastings.

Mr. Hemingway was arraigned in the Town of Hastings Court and is scheduled to reappear in court on 1/6/20.

On 12/12/19 at 1:10 p.m., Devin M. Searor, 32, of 7 Cochran St., Oswego, was charged with Grand Larceny, 3rd degree, Welfare Fraud, 3rd degree, and 2 counts of Offering a False Instrument for Filing, 1st degree following an investigation conducted by the Oswego County Department of Social Services that was turned over to the Oswego County Sheriff’s on 9/17/19 for further processing.

Mr. Searor was arraigned in the Town of Scriba Court and is scheduled to answer to the charges in the Town of Mexico Court on 1/7/20.

On 12/12/19 at 4:30 p.m., Matthew T. O’Neill, 20, of 38 E. Stone Road, Mexico, was charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child following an investigation into an incident in the city of Fulton.

Mr. O’Neill is scheduled to answer to the charge in the Town of Mexico Court on 1/27/20.

On 12/13/19 at 1:25 p.m., Collin C. Evans, 35, of 228 S. Clinton St., Carthage, was charged with Criminal Possession of Stolen Property, 5th degree following an investigation into an incident in the town of Sandy Creek.

He allegedly stole items from a residence while working on the home.

Mr. Evans is scheduled to answer to the charge in the Town of Sandy Creek Court on 1/9/20.

On 12/14/19 at 5:50 a.m., Hailie J. Ziparo, 23, of 70 Cross Country Drive, Baldwinsville, was arrested based on an Arrest Warrant issued out of Onondaga County following an investigation into a welfare check complaint.

Ms. Ziparo was turned over to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office for further processing.

On 12/14/19 at 1:57 p.m., Aaron L. Vanvorst, 29, of 5350 State Route 104, Lot 33, Oswego, was arrested based on an Arrest Warrant issued out of the Town of Camillus following an investigation into a custody dispute in the town of Scriba.

Mr. Vanvorst was turned over to the Town of Camillus Police Department for further processing.

On 12/14/19 at 5:34 p.m., Mitchell L. Majeski, 39, of 166 Oswego St., Apt A, Hannibal, was charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child following a domestic dispute in the town of Hannibal.

Mr. Majeski was arraigned in the Town of Hannibal Court and is scheduled to return to court on 1/14/20.

