Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 12/17/2018

On 12/14/18 at 10:05 a.m., a 15-year-old girl residing in the town of Schroeppel was charged with Juvenile Delinquency for an act, if committed by an adult, would constitute the charge of Assault, 3rd degree, a class A misdemeanor.

She is accused of striking the victim in the head multiple times during a domestic dispute.

The teen and her parent were issued Juvenile Appearance Tickets referring them to Youth Court.

On 12/14/18 at 6:21 p.m., Curtis C. McLaurin, 70, of 6425 East Taft Road, East Syracuse, was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the Town of Hannibal Court.



Mr. McLaurin was arraigned in the Town of Hannibal Court and remanded to the OCJ in lieu of $500 cash or $1,000 bond with a return to court on 12/18/18.

On 12/15/18 at 3:24 a.m., Dominick R. Hones, 24, of 127 CR 84, West Monroe, was arrested for Criminal Trespass, 3rd degree, a class B misdemeanor and Unlawful Possession of Marihuana following the investigation into an incident that occurred in the town of Hastings.

He allegedly entered the victim’s residence and was found sleeping on the couch.

Mr. Hones is scheduled to answer the charges on 1/9/19 in the Town of Hastings Court.

On 12/15/18 at 2:02 p.m., Marc A. Williams, 53, of 842 CR 37, Central Square, was arrested based on two arrest warrants issued out of the Town of Hastings Court.

Mr. Williams was arraigned in the Town of Hastings Court and remanded to the OCJ in lieu of $500 cash or $1,000 bond with a return to the Town of Hastings Court on 12/17/18.

On 12/15/18 at 3:51 p.m., Charles J. Bailey Jr., 54, of 1003 CR 28, Pulaski, was operating a 1999 Cadillac south on US Route 11 in the town of Mexico, 20 feet north of Tubbs Road, when the vehicle reportedly collided with a 2003 Chrysler that had turned left from Tubbs Road onto US Route 11 and was being operated by Sharon Ann Horning, 66, of PO Box 524, Parish.

Mr. Bailey and Ms. Horning were both transported by ambulance to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse.

Failure to Yield the Right of Way seems to have been a contributing factor.

On 12/15/18 at 11:38 p.m., Brenden M. Seales, 19, of 1039 CR 85, Oswego, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Marihuana following a traffic stop on CR 7 in the town of Hannibal with him being a passenger in the stopped vehicle.

Mr. Seales is scheduled to answer the charge on 1/8/19 in the Town of Hannibal Court.

On 12/16/18 at 2:57 a.m., a 15-year-old boy residing in the town of Hannibal was charged with Juvenile Delinquency for an act, if committed by an adult, would constitute the charges of Criminal Trespass, 2nd degree and Criminal Mischief, 4th degree, both class A misdemeanors following a burglary in progress complaint in the town of Hannibal.

He allegedly kicked in the victim’s door to gain entry.

The teen and his parent were issued Juvenile Appearance Tickets directing them to contact the Oswego County Probation Department.

On 12/16/18 at 11:36 a.m., Brandon M. Fowler, 32, of 8591 SR 104, Hannibal, was arrested based on an arrest warrant issued out of the Town of Granby Court.

Mr. Fowler was arraigned in the Town of Granby Court and is scheduled to return on 12/17/18.

