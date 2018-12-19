On 12/17/18 at 3:39 p.m., Gus Markoulis, 55, of 505 Rathburn Road, Fulton, was arrested for Petit Larceny, a class A misdemeanor stemming from the investigation into an incident that occurred on 12/12/18 at the town of Granby Wal-Mart.
He allegedly stole tires.
Mr. Markoulis is scheduled to answer the charge on 1/7/19 in the Town of Granby Court.
Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 12/19/2018
