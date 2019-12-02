Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 12-2-19

On 11/27/19 at 8:10 p.m., John D. Rauscher, 65, of 6102 Blue St., Glenfield, NY, was arrested based on an Arrest Warrant issued out of the Town of Redfield.

Mr. Rauscher was arraigned in the Town of Redfield Court and remanded to the Oswego County Jail in lieu of $50 cash/$100 bond.



He is scheduled to return to court on 12/18/19.

On 11/27/19 at 8:18 p.m., Kasey K. Durgan, 33, of 58 Erie St., Oswego, was arrested based on a Family Court Warrant issued out of Cayuga County following an investigation into an MVA on County Route 18.

Ms. Durgan was turned over to the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office for further processing.

On 11/29/19 at 2:04 p.m., Sean J. Comtois, 52, of 22 Camic Road, West Monroe, was arrested based on an Arrest Warrant issued out of the Town of West Monroe.

Mr. Comtois was arraigned in the Town of West Monroe Court and remanded to the Oswego County Jail in lieu of $500 cash/$2,500 bond.

He is scheduled to return to court on 12/2/19.

On 11/29/19 at 10:58 p.m., Amanda L. Fredenburg, 30, of 419 Erie St., Lower Apt, Fulton, was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the Town of Volney.

Ms. Fredenburg was arraigned in the Town of Volney Court and is scheduled to return to court on 12/2/19.

On 11/30/19 at 2:47 a.m., Shawn E. Fleury, 37, of 1065 County Route 37, Central Square, was charged with Criminal Tampering, 3rd degree (a class B misdemeanor)and 2 counts of Criminal Mischief, 4th degree following a domestic dispute that started at Jake’s Grub and Grog in the town of Hastings.

He allegedly was physical with the victim, caused damage to the victim’s vehicle and upon returning to the residence, destroyed household items.

Mr. Fleury was arraigned in the Town of Hastings Court and is scheduled to answer to the charged in the Town of Hastings Court on 12/2/19.

On 11/30/19 at 11:38 p.m., Jason J. Chappell, 36, of 2667 State Route 2, Bldg E, Apt. 14, Fulton, was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of Oswego County.

Mr. Chappell was transported to the Oswego County Jail with no bail.

On 12/1/19 at 5:30 p.m., Taylor J. Ziparo, 25, of 412 County Route 10, Apt. B7, Pennellville, was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of Onondaga County.

Ms. Ziparo was turned over to the Onondaga Sheriff’s Office for further processing.

