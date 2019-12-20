Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 12-20-19

On 12/16/19 at 11:10 p.m., Riley J. Ingoldby, 19, of 8266 Warbler Way, Liverpool, was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the Town of Mexico.

Mr. Ingoldby was arraigned in the Town of Mexico Court and remanded to the Oswego County Jail in lieu of $250 bail/$500 bond. He was scheduled to reappear in court on 12/17/19.

On 12/19/19 at 10:25 a.m., Kimberly A. Morgan, 51, of 20 Airport Road, Bldg 4, Apt 3, Fulton, was charged with Grand Larceny, 4th degree and Attempted Petit Larceny following an incident that occurred at Byrne Dairy in the town of Schroeppel.

She allegedly attempted to purchase items with a stolen credit card.

Ms. Morgan is scheduled to answer to the charges in the Town of Schroeppel Court on 1/15/20.

