Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 12/20/2018

On 12/19/18 at 6:43 a.m., Jason W. Butler, 42, of 215 W. Fifth St., Oswego, was arrested for Operating a MV Out of Ignition Interlock Restriction; AUO, 2nd degree and Unregistered Trailer following a traffic stop on SR 3 in the town of Granby.

Mr. Butler was arraigned in the Town of Granby Court and is scheduled to return on 1/10/19.

On 12/19/18 at 3:42 p.m., Scott R. Francis, 57, of 278 CR 11, West Monroe, was arrested for Criminal Trespass, 3rd degree, a class B misdemeanor following a complaint in the town of West Monroe.

He allegedly entered a residence of which he had been evicted from previously.



Mr. Francis is scheduled to answer the charge on 1/7/19 in the Town of West Monroe Court.