Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 12/21/2018

On 12/19/18 at 12:30 a.m., Randell R. Marobella, 30, of 1085 CR 17, Bernhards Bay, was arrested for Menacing, 3rd degree, a class B misdemeanor and Criminal Mischief, 4th degree, a class A misdemeanor stemming from a domestic dispute in the town of Constantia.

She allegedly punched and scratched the face of the victim along with damaging a phone and pair of glasses.

Ms. Marobella was arraigned in the Town of Constantia Court and is scheduled to return on 12/31/18.

On 12/20/18 at 3:18 p.m., Harold J. Powell II, 46, of 169 Bingham Road, Fulton, was charged with Trespass following a complaint at the town of Granby Wal-Mart.



Mr. Powell is scheduled to answer the charge on 1/7/19 in the Town of Granby Court.

On 12/21/18 at 1:25 a.m., Jacquelin A. Quezada, 20, of 480 E. 176th St., Apt. 807, Bronx, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Marihuana following a traffic stop on SR 481 in the city of Oswego.

Ms. Quezada is scheduled to answer the charge on 1/24/19 in the City of Oswego Court.

