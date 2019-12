On 12/22/19 at 9:03 p.m., Michael J. Wade, 45, of 6147 N. Main St., Apt. 1, Sandy Creek, was charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Obstructing Governmental Administration, 2nd degree, and Harassment, 2nd degree following a domestic dispute in the town of Sandy Creek.

He allegedly was verbal and physical with victims and did not comply with a Sheriff’s Deputy’s commands.



Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Mr. Wade was arraigned in the Town of Sandy Creek Court and is scheduled to reappear in court on 1/2/20.