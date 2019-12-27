Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 12-27-19

On 12/23/19 at 9:09 p.m., John H. Tibbles, 20, of 1664 County Route 2, Richland, was charged with Sexual Misconduct following a complaint in the town of Richland.

Mr. Tibbles was arraigned in the Town of Sandy Creek Court and remanded to the Oswego County Jail in lieu of $2,500 cash/$5,000 bond.



He is scheduled to answer to the charge in the Town of Orwell Court on 1/8/20.

On 12/23/19 at 9:19 p.m., Stacey L. France, 46, of 161 N. Fifth St., Apt. 3, Fulton, was arrested based on a Felony Bench Warrant issued out of Oswego County.

Ms. France was transported to the Oswego County Jail and being held on no bail.

On 12/25/19 at 8:30 p.m., Alexander J. Hosein, 38, of 133-33 Rockway Blvd., Queens, was charged with Criminal Mischief, 4th degree following a complaint in the town of Granby.

He allegedly broke a window of the victim’s residence.

Mr. Hosein is scheduled to answer to the charge in the Town of Granby Court on 1/13/20.

On 12/26/19 at 10:20 a.m., Jesse D. Cali, 25, of 1195 County Route 3, Hannibal, was charged with Burglary, 3rd degree, Petit Larceny, and Resisting Arrest following an incident at Wal-Mart in the town of Granby.

He allegedly stole merchandise from the store and fled from law enforcement on a foot pursuit.

Mr. Cali was arraigned in the Town of Volney Court and is scheduled to answer to the charges in the Town of Granby Court on 1/6/20.

On 12/26/19 at 1 p.m., Adam M. Hamilton, 28, of 188 Kingdom Road, Fulton, was charged with Grand Larceny, 4th degree following an incident in the Town of Hastings.

He allegedly received full payment from the victim for services he didn’t complete.

Mr. Hamilton is scheduled to answer to the charged in the Town of Hastings Court on 1/8/20.

On 12/26/19 at 5:20 p.m., Steven F. Douglas, 38, of 956 Middle Road, Lot F1, Oswego, was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the Town of Palermo.

Mr. Douglas was arraigned in the Town of Palermo Court and remanded to the Oswego County Jail in lieu of $535 cash/$1,070 bond.

He is scheduled to reappear in court on 12/27/19.

On 12/26/19 at 6:20 p.m., Kayla J. Foultz, 29, of 309 Tompkins St., Syracuse, was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of Onondaga County.

Ms. Foultz was turned over to the Onondaga Sheriff’s Office for further processing.

