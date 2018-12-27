Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 12/27/2018

On 12/12/18 at 11:16 a.m., Brandy R. Graves, 43, of 3497 US Route 11, Mexico, was charged with AUO, 2nd degree; No License; Operating MV w/o Inspection Certificate and Exhaust Violation following a traffic stop on I81 in the town of Parish.

Ms. Graves is scheduled to answer the charges on 1/22/19 in the Town of Parish Court.

On 12/14/18 at 5:19 a.m., Casey D. Vincent, 18, of 465 SR 104A, Hannibal, was operating a 2007 Jeep east on CR 20 in the town of Oswego, 2000 feet east of Bunker Hill Road, when the vehicle reportedly rear-ended a 2013 Lexus being operated by Susan T. Dicriscio, 68, of 627 CR 20, Oswego.

Ms. Vincent was issued a UTT for Following too Closely.

On 12/17/18 at 2:32 p.m., Stacey L. France, 45, of 1822 CR 6, Apt. C-7, Pennellville, was charged with AUO, 3rd degree and Crossing Road Hazard Markings following a one-vehicle MVA on SR 3 in the town of Volney.

Ms. France is scheduled to answer the charges on 1/7/19 in the Town of Volney Court.

On 12/20/18 at 7:49 p.m., Bruce W. Hinman, 70, of 1355 SR 104, Parish, was operating a 2014 Jeep east on SR 104 in the town of Albion, ½ mile east of Albion Cross Road, when he attempted to pass a 2007 Chevrolet being operated by Jonathan B. Bushnell, 38, of PO Box 598, Sylvan Beach, as it attempted to make a left hand turn causing the vehicles to collide and the Jeep to exit the roadway and strike a tree.

Mr. Hinman was issued UTTs for Safety Belt not in Use and Failure to Use Designated Lane.

On 12/21/18 at 8:51 a.m., Elaina J. Ashwood, 23, of 8598 Leray St., Evans Mills, was charged with AUO, 3rd degree and License Plate Violation following a traffic stop on I81 in the town of Sandy Creek.

Ms. Ashwood is scheduled to answer the charges on 1/17/19 in the Town of Sandy Creek Court.

On 12/21/18 at 1:44 p.m., Matthew S. Wixson, 30, of 55 Homeland Road, North Syracuse, was arrested for Aggravated Harassment, 2nd degree, a class A misdemeanor stemming from a domestic that occurred in the town of Parish on 11/29/18.

Mr. Wixson is scheduled to answer the charge on 1/8/19 in the Town of Parish Court.

On 12/21/18 at 4;48 p.m., Raymond R. Czolowski, 45, of 451 CR 11, Bldg. 43, West Monroe, was charged with False Inspection Certificate and Operating MV w/o Inspection Certificate following a traffic stop on CR 11 in the town of West Monroe.

Mr. Czolowski is scheduled to answer the charges on 1/14/19 in the Town of West Monroe.

On 12/22/18 at 9:17 a.m., Kenneth D. Shepard, 66, of 2657 SR 3, Lot C4, Fulton, was arrested for Aggravated Harassment, 2nd degree, a class A misdemeanor following the investigation into an

incident that occurred on 12/13/18 in the town of Scriba.

Mr. Shepard is scheduled to answer the charge on 1/24/19 in the Town of Scriba Court.

On 12/22/18 at 10:48 a.m., Daniel R. McEwen Jr., 26, of 154 Cedar St., Apt. 2, Fulton, was arrested for AUO, 1st degree, a class E felony (10 or more suspensions); No License; Operating MV w/o Inspection Certificate; Operating MV w/o Insurance and Registration Suspended following a traffic stop on CR 29 in the town of Scriba.

Mr. McEwen was arraigned in the Town of Scriba Court and is scheduled to return to the Town of New Haven Court on 1/17/19.

On 12/22/18 at 12:32 a.m., Virginia E. Warthen, 40, of 515 W. Broadway, Apt. 1, Fulton, was arrested for Petit Larceny, a class A misdemeanor following an incident at the town of Granby Wal-Mart.

Ms. Warthen is scheduled to answer the charge on 1/21/19 in the Town of Granby Court.

On 12/22/18 at 12:35 p.m., Andrew C. Higgins, 29, of 501 SR 13, Williamstown, was charged with AUO, 2nd degree; No License and Inadequate Plate Lamps following a traffic stop on SR 69 in the town of Amboy.

Mr. Higgins is scheduled to answer the charges on 1/15/19 in the Town of Amboy Court.

On 12/22/18 at 3;40 p.m., Gay M. Ingerson, 62, of 2657 SR 3, Lot AA0, Fulton, was arrested for Petit Larceny, a class A misdemeanor following an incident at the town of Granby Wal-Mart.

Ms. Ingerson is scheduled to answer the charge on 1/21/19 in the Town of Granby Court.

On 12/23/18 at 1:38 a.m., Patrick M. Walsh, 23, of 1211 CR 17, Bernhards Bay, was operating a 2013 GMC pickup south on CR 17 in the town of Amboy, 600 feet south of Birmingham Drive, when he reportedly lost control causing the vehicle to exit the roadway and strike a street sign then a tree.

Mr. Walsh was transported by ambulance to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse.

Unsafe speed and slippery roads seem to have been contributing factors.

On 12/24/18 at 6:49 a.m., Anthony M. Scott, 30, of 8 Coho Lane, Altmar, was arrested for 3 counts of Criminal Obstruction of Breathing and 3 counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, both class A misdemeanors, stemming from the investigation into incidents that occurred during the months of July 2018 and August 2018.

He allegedly puts his hands over the victim’s mouths so they were unable to breath.

Mr. Scott is scheduled to answer the charges on 1/7/19 in the Town of Albion Court.

On 12/24/18 at 10:37 a.m., Kenneth A. Hobart Jr., 34, of 617 Erie St., Fulton, was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the Town of Oswego Court.

Mr. Hobart was arraigned in the Town of Oswego Court and is scheduled to reappear on 1/7/19.

On 12/24/18 at 1:59 p.m., Rylee A. Whittaker, 24, of 307 Phillips St., Fulton, was arrested for Petit Larceny, a class A misdemeanor stemming from an incident that occurred at the town of Granby Wal-Mart.

Ms. Whittaker is scheduled to answer the charge on 1/21/19 in the Town of Granby Court.

On 12/24/18 at 2:30 p.m., Joshua D. Brown, 36, of 197 Mullen Road, Fulton, was arrested for Petit Larceny, a class A misdemeanor following an incident at the town of Granby Wal-Mart.

Mr. Brown is scheduled to answer the charge on 1/14/19 in the Town of Granby Court.

On 12/24/18 at 2:30 p.m., Sarah T. Kimber, 39, of 119 Dewey Ave., Apt. 1, Syracuse, and Catherine T. Stewart, 36, of 4560 NE Townline Road, Marcellus, were arrested for Petit Larceny following an incident at the village of Central Square Wal-Mart.

Ms. Kimber and Ms. Stewart are scheduled to answer the charge on 1/16/19 in the Village of Central Square Court.

On 12/24/18 at 8:12 p.m., Rachael M. Allen, 33, of 191 E. Sixth St., Oswego, was operating a 2010 Chevrolet east on German Dale Drive in the town of Granby when the vehicle reportedly failed to stop at the intersection with CR 8 causing it to travel down an embankment into a small body of water.

Ms. Allen was issued UTTs for AUO, 3rd degree and Imprudent Speed and is scheduled to answer them on 1/7/19 in the Town of Granby Court.

On 12/25/18 at 2:45 p.m., Carrie A. Lehtonen, 24, of 121 Cape Horn Road, Fulton, was operating a 2012 Jeep stopped on Clifford Road in the town of Palermo when she reportedly entered the intersection with CR 35 causing the vehicle to collide with a 2008 Mazda traveling south and being operated by Denyel Alish Busch, 25, of 625 Orwood Place, Syracuse.

Ms. Busch and a passenger, Jenna M. Behling, 24, were both transported by ambulance to Oswego Hospital.

Ms. Lehtonen was issued a UTT for Failure to Yield the Right of Way.

On 12/26/18 at 9:40 a.m., Mariah J. Lee, 25, of 111 Fulton Ave., Fulton, was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the Town of Granby Court.

Ms. Lee was arraigned in the Town of Granby Court and is scheduled to return on 1/7/19.

On 12/26/18 at 1:43 p.m., Aaron A. Ankmlin, 30, of 655 S. Main St., Apt. 2, Central Square, was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the Village of Central Square Court.

Mr. Ankmlin was arraigned in the Village of Central Square Court and remanded to the OCJ in lieu of $200 cash or $400 bond with a return to court on 1/16/19.

On 12/26/18 at 6:37 p.m., William J. Wadsworth, 43, of 238 W. Fifth St. Road, Oswego, was operating a 2017 Jeep west on West Myers Road in the town of Minetto when the vehicle reportedly failed to stop at the intersection with CR 31 causing it to exit the roadway and strike a mailbox along with a parked and unattended 2010 Toyota pickup registered to Lucas F. Chesbro, 38, of 298 Tug Hill Road, Oswego.

Mr. Wadsworth was issued a UTT for Uninspected MV.

Unsafe speed and slippery roads seem to have been contributing factors.

On 12/26/18 at 8:39 p.m., a 17-year-old boy residing in the town of Mexico was charged with Criminal Obstruction of Breathing, a class A misdemeanor following a domestic dispute in the town of Mexico.

He allegedly put his hands around the victim’s neck making it difficult to breath.

The teen was arraigned in the Town of Mexico Court and is scheduled to return on 1/8/19.

At the same time, Ralph C. Barlow Jr., 41, of 17 Frasier Road, Mexico, was arrested for Assault, 3rd degree and Criminal Mischief, 4th degree, both class A misdemeanors.

He allegedly punched the same victim in the face.

Mr. Barlow was arraigned in the Town of Mexico Court and is scheduled to return on 1/8/19.

On 12/27/18 at 8:30 a.m., Tara L. Hadcock, 23, of 60 Dann Road, Fulton, was charged with Reckless Driving; Imprudent Speed; Speed Exceeding 55 mph and Operating MV w/o Inspection Certificate following a traffic stop on SR 481 in the town of Scriba.

Ms. Hadcock is scheduled to answer the charges on 1/10/19 in the Town of Scriba Court.

