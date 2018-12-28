Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 12/28/2018

On 12/21/18 at 10:52 p.m., Timothy M. Currier, 31, of 15 Ellen St., Oswego, was charged with AUO, 3rd degree and Illegal Signal following a traffic stop on West First Street in the city of Oswego.

Mr. Currier is scheduled to answer the charges on 1/17/19 in the City of Oswego Court.

On 12/26/18 at 5:56 p.m., Sean M. Kozma, 45, of 8035 Crockett Drive, Cicero, was operating a 2002 Chevrolet south on I81 in the village of Pulaski, ½ mile south of Maple Avenue, when he reportedly lost control causing the vehicle to strike a guardrail on the east side of the roadway.

Mr. Kozma was issued a UTT for Speed not Reasonable.



Slippery roads seems to have been a contributing factor.

On 12/27/18 at 9:50 a.m., Jeremiah D. Shaff, 38, of 52 Volney St., Phoenix, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Marihuana following a traffic stop on CR 57 in the nillage of Phoenix.

Mr. Shaff is scheduled to answer the charge on 1/16/19 in the Town of Schroeppel Court.

