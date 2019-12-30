Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 12-30-19

On 12/27/19 at 2:30 a.m., Steven F. Douglas, 38, of 956 Middle Road, Lot F1, Oswego, was charged with Promoting Prison Contraband, 2nd degree following an incident in the Oswego County Jail.

Mr. Douglas is scheduled to answer to the charge in the City of Oswego Court on 1/9/20.

On 12/27/19 at 3:42 p.m., Desiree M. Birmingham, 25, of 87 Hong Kong Road, Parish, was charged with Animal Cruelty following an investigation into a complaint.

She allegedly failed to provide proper medical care to an animal.

Ms. Birmingham is scheduled to answer to the charge in the Town of Albion Court on 1/6/20.

On 12/29/19 at 7:10 a.m., Kyle M. Spratt, 20, of 10111 Jordan Road, Jordan, was charged with Criminal Mischief, 4th degree, Criminal Trespass, 3rd degree and False Personation following an incident in the town of Schroeppel.

He allegedly broke into the victim’s garage, causing damage to the entry door.

Mr. Spratt is scheduled to answer to the charges in the Oswego County CAP (Centralized Arraignment Part) Court on 1/12/20.

On 12/29/19 at 2:37 p.m., Daniel A. Paro, 21, of 48 County Route 41A, Pulaski, was charged with Criminal Mischief, 3rd degree following a domestic dispute in the town of Richland.

He allegedly caused damage to the victim’s household using a hammer and his hands/feet.

Mr. Paro is scheduled to answer to the charge in the Town of Richland Court on 1/8/20.

