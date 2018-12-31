Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 12/31/2018

On 12/24/18 at 5:59 p.m., Jeremy M. Rupert, 42, of PO Box 352, Fulton, was operating a 2003 Chevrolet south on SR 481 in the town of Volney near the intersection with March Road when he reportedly lost control causing the vehicle to collide with a 2013 Honda that was stopped on March Road facing east and being operated by Ann E. Wallace, 49, of 51 Lincoln Ave., Oswego.

Mr. Rupert was issued a UTT for Failure to Reduce Speed Under Special Hazards.

On 12/28/18 at 8:16 p.m., Amanda L. Fredenburg, 29, of Fulton, Briana P. Colon, 19, of 308 E. Broadway, Fulton, and Tyrone J. Patterson, 22, of 31 W. Third St. S., Fulton, were arrested for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, 7th degree, a class A misdemeanor and Unlawful Possession of Marihuana following an incident in the town of Volney.

All three individuals are scheduled to answer the charges on 1/14/19 in the Town of Volney Court.

On 12/29/18 at 1:07 a.m., Amanda L. Fredenburg, 29, of Fulton, was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the Town of Clay Court, Onondaga County.

Ms. Fredenburg was turned over to the NYSP for further processing.

On 12/29/18 at 4:08 p.m., Joseph R. Boots, 22, of 427 Silk Road, Lot 10, Fulton, was charged with AUO, 2nd degree and Exhaust Violation following a traffic stop on CR 85 in the town of Hannibal.

Mr. Boots was arraigned in the Town of Granby Court and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Hannibal Court on 1/19/19.

On 12/30/18 at 4:17 a.m., Shannon M. Carpenter, 37, of 27 Homestead Ave., Phoenix, was charged with AUO, 3rd degree and No Head Lights following a traffic stop on Rathburn Road in the town of Granby.

Ms. Carpenter is scheduled to answer the charges on 1/14/19 in the Town of Granby Court.

On 12/30/18 at 7:59 a.m., Christopher James Pryor, 39, of 198 E. Albany St., 1F, Oswego, was operating a 2015 Chevrolet south on SR 481 in the city of Oswego, 100 feet south of CR 57, when he reportedly lost control causing the vehicle to exit the roadway and strike two signs.

Mr. Pryor was issued a UTT for Unsafe Speed.

Slippery roads seem to have been a contributing factor.

On 12/30/18 at 7:19 p.m., Sarah A. Toland, 34, of 371 Darrow Road, Mexico, was arrested for DWI; Aggravated DWI and Crossing Road Hazard Markings following the investigation into a one-vehicle MVA on CR 45 at the intersection with CR 6 in the town of Volney.

Ms. Toland is scheduled to answer the charges on 1/14/19 in the Town of Volney Court.

