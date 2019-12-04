Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 12-4-19

On 12/2/19 at 2:30, Raymond W. Forrest Jr., 35, 786 State Route 221, Lot 35, Hartford, NY, was arrested based on a Felony Bench Warrant issued out of Oswego County.

Mr. Forrest was turned over to Oswego County Jail staff with no bail until arraignment on 12/3/19.

On 12/2/19 at 2:45 p.m., Joshua D. Smith Sr., 42, of 20 Woodhill, Apt. D, Newark, NY, was charged with Welfare Fraud, 3rd degree and Grand Larceny, 3rd degree following an investigation into a fraud complaint that was turned over to the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office for further processing.

Mr. Smith was arraigned in the Town of Scriba Court and is scheduled to answer to the charges in the Town of Mexico Court on 12/17/19.

On 12/3/19 at 3:33 p.m., Bradley C. McClure, 32, of 427 Silk Road, Lot 46, Fulton, was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the Town of Minetto.

Mr. McClure was arraigned in the Town of Minetto Court and remanded to the Oswego County Jail in lieu of $750 cash/$1,500 bond.

He is scheduled to return to court on 12/4/19.

On same day, at 7:45 p.m., Mr. McClure was charged with Promoting Prison Contraband, 2nd degree and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, 7th degree following an incident at the Oswego County Jail.

Mr. McClure is schedule to answer to the charges at the Oswego County Court on 12/12/19.

On 12/4/19 at 12:16 a.m., Jeanette F. Gallagher, 55, of 3076 County Route 6, Oswego, was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of Onondaga County.

Ms. Gallagher was turned over to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office for further processing.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...