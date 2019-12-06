Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 12-6-19

On 12/5/19 at 1:58 p.m., Chad J. Munger, 43, of 470 W. Fourth St., Fulton, was charged with Reckless Endangerment, 2nd degree and Operator Leaving the Scene of an Injury Accident stemming from the investigation into a MVA that occurred in the town of Volney on 11/21/19.

Mr. Munger is scheduled to answer the charges on 1/6/20 in the Town of Volney Court.

On 12/5/19 at 5:37 p.m., Scott C. Southworth, 40, of 105 E. Fourth St., Oswego, was arrested based on an Arrest Warrant issued out of Oswego County Court.

Mr. Southworth was turned over to the Oswego County Correctional Facility to await arraignment.

On 12/5/19 at 11 p.m., James R. Stevens, 38, of 660 Harris Hill Road, Hannibal, was arrested for Endangering the Welfare of a Child and Possession of a Hypodermic Instrument following the investigation into a check the welfare complaint in the town of Hannibal.

Mr. Stevens was arraigned in the Town of Hannibal Court and remanded to the OCJ in lieu of $500 cash or $1,000 bond with a return to court on 12/17/19.

