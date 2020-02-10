Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 2-10-20

On 2/7/20 at 2:56 p.m., Andrew J. Clark, 35, of 3273 US Route 11, Mexico, was arrested based on a Parole Warrant.

Mr. Clark was turned over to NYS Parole for further processing.

On 2/8/20 at 2:56 p.m., Amie S. Porter, 54, of 609 Sunflower Drive, Liverpool, was charged with Criminal Trespass, 2nd degree and Criminal Mischief, 4th degree following an incident in the town of Granby.

She allegedly entered the victim’s residence without permission, removing two dogs from the home, and placed a third dog in the residence that caused damage to the interior.

Ms. Porter is scheduled to answer to the charges in the Oswego County CAP Court on 2/22/20.

On 2/8/20 at 9 p.m., Erin K. Begay, 39, of 3273 US Route 11, Apt 17, Parish, was arrested based on an Arrest Warrant issued out of the Town of Mexico.

Mr. Begay was arraigned in the Oswego County CAP Court and remanded to the Oswego County Jail in lieu of $300 cash/$1,000 bond.

He is scheduled to appear in the Town of Mexico Court on 2/11/20.

On 2/9/20 at 3:09 a.m., Stephanie A. Brinklow, 31, of 338 County Route 11, Lot 136, West Monroe, was charged with Criminal Mischief, 4th degree following a domestic dispute in the town of Hastings.

She allegedly broke the victim’s windshield.

Ms. Brinklow is scheduled to appear in the Oswego County CAP Court on 2/23/20.

On 2/9/20 at 10:36 a.m., Christopher W. Vanantwerp, 38, of 1270 County Route 4, Central Square, was charged with Forcible Touching and Endangering the Welfare of a Child following an investigation into a sex offense in the town of Palermo.

Mr. Vanantwerp was held to await arraignment at the Oswego County CAP Court later that day.

