Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 2-12-20

On 2/10/20 at 12:18 a.m., Matthew E. Clemens, 30, of 6754 State Route 80, Tully, was arrested based on an Arrest Warrant issued out of Onondaga County.

Mr. Clemens was turned over to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Department for further processing.

On 2/10/20 at 12:08 p.m., Tamarow A. Szlamczynski, 21, of 360 Park Ave, Fulton, was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the City of Oswego.

Ms. Szlamczynski was turned over to the Oswego City Police Department for further processing.

On 2/10/20 at 6:31 p.m., Jamie B. Foster, 50, of 78 S. Rainbow Shores Road Pulaski, was charged with Criminal Contempt, 2nd degree following an incident in the village of Pulaski.

He was allegedly attempting to contact the victim, thus violating a court order of protection.

Mr. Foster is scheduled to answer to the charge in the Town of Richland Court on 2/20/20.

On 2/11/20 at 10:23 a.m., Tim J. Tompkins, 28, of 270 N. Fifth St., Fulton, was arrested based on a Family Court Warrant issued out of Oswego County.

Mr. Tompkins was arraigned in the Oswego County Family Court with a return date of 2/25/20.

On 2/11/20 at 3:51 p.m., Amanda L. Fredenburg, 30, of 419 Erie St, lower Apt, Fulton, was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the Town of Volney.

Ms. Fredenburg was held to await arraignment in the Oswego County CAP Court later that day.

On 2/11/20 at 10:17 p.m., Paris D. Bellfield, 40, of 484 O’Connor Road, Oswego, was charged with Criminal Contempt, 2nd degree following a domestic dispute in the town of Scriba.

He allegedly violated a court order of protection by entering the victim’s home.

Mr. Bellfield was held to await arraignment in the Oswego County CAP Court.

