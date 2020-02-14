Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 2-14-20

On 2/12/20 at 1:10 a.m., Corina Canfield, 54, of 3558 County Route 4, Oswego, NY was charged with DWI, Operating a Motor Vehicle with BAC .08 of 1%-prior conviction within 10 years, and Crossing Road Hazard Markings following a traffic stop in the town of Scriba.

Ms. Canfield is scheduled to appear in the Oswego County CAP Court on 2/26/20.

On 2/12/20 at 4:38 a.m., Joshua R. Patterson, 28, of 846 Gilbert Mills Road, Fulton, was charged with Assault, 3rd degree and Criminal Obstruction of Breathing following a domestic dispute in the town of Volney.

Mr. Patterson was held to await arraignment in the Oswego County CAP Court later that day.

On 2/12/20 at 7:06 a.m., Brianne F. Roberts, 29, of 846 Gilbert Mills Road, Fulton, was arrested based on a Family Court Warrant issued out of Oswego County.

Ms. Roberts was held to await arraignment in the Oswego County CAP Court later that day.

On 2/12/20 at 11:07 a.m., Joshua O. Kranz, 31, of 251 Bardeen Road, Hastings, was arrested based on an Arrest Warrant issued out of the Town of Mexico.

Mr. Kranz was held to await arraignment in the Oswego County CAP Court later that day.

On 2/13/20 at 4:41 p.m., Benjamin C. Thompson, 21, of East Bridge Street, Bldg. 204, Oswego, was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of Oswego County.

Mr. Thompson was held to await arraignment in the Oswego County CAP Court later that day.

