Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 2-18-20

On 2/14/20 at 2:13 p.m., James G. Jolliffe, 43, of 956 Middle Road, Apt. 37, Oswego, was arrested based on a Family Court Warrant issued out of Oswego County.

Mr. Jolliffe was arraigned in the Oswego County Family Court and remanded to the Oswego County Jail in lieu of $250 cash/$500 bond.



He is scheduled to reappear in court on 2/24/20.

On 2/15/20 at 10:49 a.m., Latisha A. Morano, 34, of 685 County Route 8, Fulton, was charged with Petit Larceny and Burglary, 3rd degree following an incident at Wal-Mart in the town of Granby.

She allegedly stole items from the store after signing a Notification of Restriction from the property on 9/16/18.

Ms. Morano was held to await arraignment in CAP Court later that day.

On 2/17/20 at 2:11 a.m., Virginia M. Corp, 39, of 17 Church St., Phoenix, was charged with Criminal Contempt, 1st degree and Harassment, 2nd degree following a domestic dispute in the village of Phoenix.

Ms. Corp was held to await arraignment in CAP Court later that day.

On 2/17/20 at 6:30 p.m., Melissa J. Finch, 34, of 696 County Route 16, Mexico, was charged with DWI, Aggravated DWI (BAC more than .18%), Aggravated DWI (with child passenger), and Crossing Road Hazard Markings following an investigation into a property damage accident that occurred on 12/13/19 in the town of Palermo.

Ms. Finch was arraigned in CAP Court and is scheduled to answer to the charges in the Town of Palermo Court on 2/21/20.

On 2/17/20 at 8:28 p.m., Phillip Z. Butler, 33, of 5350 State Route 104, Lot 43, Oswego, was charged with Criminal Obstruction of Breathing following a domestic dispute in the town of Scriba.

Mr. Butler is scheduled to answer to the charge in CAP Court on 3/2/20.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...