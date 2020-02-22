Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 2-21-20

On 2/18/20 at 6:44 p.m., Jeremy E. Hector, 40, of 14418 Martville Road, Martville, was arrested based on an Arrest Warrant issued out of the Oswego County Probation Department following a failure to comply that ended on Fowler Road in the town of Hannibal.

Mr. Hector was subsequently charged for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle, 2nd degree, Operating a Motor Vehicle Without an Ignition Interlock Device, Speed in Zone, 2 counts of Failure to Stop at a Stop Sign, and Failure to Obey a Police Officer following the traffic stop.



He is scheduled to answer to the charges in CAP Court on 3/3/20.

On 2/18/20 at 10:58 p.m., Kristian A. Dobson, 33, of 3273 US Route 11, Apt. 17, Parish, was arrested based on an Arrest Warrant issued out of the Town of Mexico.

Ms. Dobson was held to await arraignment in CAP Court.

On 2/18/20 at 11:50 p.m., Jenny E. Russell, 40, of 39 Churchill Road, was charged with Promoting Prison Contraband, 2nd degree following an incident at the Oswego County Jail.

Ms. Russell is scheduled to answer to the charge in CAP Court on 3/5/20.

On 2/20/20 at 1:30 p.m., Jason M. Smiley Sr., 39, of 67 W. First St. S., Fulton, was arrested based on a Family Court Warrant issued out of Oswego County.

Mr. Smiley was arraigned in the Oswego County Family Court and is scheduled to reappear in court on 3/17/20.

On 2/20/20 at 3:50 p.m., Donald L. Currier, 46, of 219 N. Sixth St., Fulton, was charged with Burglary, 2nd degree, Criminal Mischief, 4th degree, and Petit Larceny.

He allegedly broke into the victim’s home through a window and took miscellaneous items throughout the residence.

Mr. Currier was scheduled to appear in CAP Court on same day.

