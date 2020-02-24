Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 2-24-20

On 2/22/20 at 1:32 p.m., Brandon C. Shoults, 35, of 68 S. First St., Fulton, was arrested based on a Probation Warrant issued out of Oswego County.

Mr. Shoults was held to await arraignment in CAP Court later that day.

On 2/23/20 at 4:17 a.m., Robert M. Vazquez, 21, of 6 Ingersoll Drive, Fulton, was charged with Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle, 1st degree (a class E felony), DWI, Operating a Motor Vehicle with a BAC .08% of 1% or more, Speed in Zone, and Uninspected Motor Vehicle.

Mr. Vazquez is scheduled to answer to the charges in CAP Court on 3/8/20.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...