Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 2-26-20

On 2/24/20 at 10:12 a.m., Brandon M. Catalone, 43, of 127 Creamery Road, Oswego, was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon, 4th degree, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle, 3rd degree, and Speed in Zone following a traffic stop on State Route 48 in the city of Oswego where patrol subsequently found brass knuckles in the vehicle.

Mr. Catalone is scheduled to answer to the charges in the Oswego City Court on 3/12/20.

On 2/25/20 at 4:20 p.m., Leslie A. Smith, 28, of 153 Rathburn Road, Fulton, was arrested based on a Family Court Warrant issued out of Oswego County.

Ms. Smith was arraigned in the Oswego County Family Court and is scheduled to reappear in court on 3/4/20.

On 2/25/20 at 9:25 p.m., Dylan C. Williams, 26, of 1826 Maroney Road, Sterling, was arrested based on an Arrest Warrant issued out of the Town of Minetto. Mr. Williams was held to await arraignment in CAP Court.

