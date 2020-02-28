Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 2-28-20

On 2/26/20 at 5:50 p.m., Matthew D. Colling, 30, of 2667 State Route 3, Lot 27, Fulton, was charged with Petit Larceny following an incident at Wal-Mart in the town of Granby.

Mr. Colling is scheduled to answer to the charge in CAP Court on 3/11/20.

On 2/27/20 at 9:54 a.m., Jonathan W. Goldsmith, 25, of 19154 Marsh Hill Road, Adams Center, was arrested based on an Arrest Warrant issued out of the Town of Mexico. Mr. Goldsmith was arraigned in CAP Court and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Mexico Court on 3/3/20.

On 2/27/20 at 10:18 a.m., Kayla L. Knopp, 30, and Kevin A. Knopp, 32, of 1908 Harwood Drive, upstairs Apt,, Sandy Creek, were both charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child following an investigation into an incident that was reported to the Sheriff’s Office on 12/23/19.

Mr. and Mrs. Knopp are scheduled to answer to the charge in the Town of Sandy Creek Court on 3/19/20.

On 2/27/20 at 11:37 a.m., Stephanie A. Ostrander, 40, of 169 Ames St, Apt C2, Mexico, was charged with Criminal Mischief, 4th degree following an investigation where she allegedly used a crowbar to break two windows and damage a door of the victim’s residence.

Ms. Ostrander is scheduled to appear in CAP Court on 3/12/20.

