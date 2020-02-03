Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 2-3-20

On 2/1/20 at 2:16 a.m., Brandon E. Lane II, 28, of 376 Island Road, Phoenix, was charged with Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, 3rd degree following an investigation into an incident that occurred on 1/28/20 in the town of Palermo.

Mr. Lane is scheduled to appear in the Oswego County CAP Court on 2/15/20.

On 2/1/20 at 7:30 p.m., Eric P. Drought, 37, of 69 Bangall Road, Parish, was charged with Criminal Contempt, 2nd degree following an investigation into an incident in the town of Palermo where he was allegedly in violation of an order of protection.

Mr. Drought was arraigned in the Oswego County CAP Court and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Mexico Court on 2/18/20.

On 2/2/20 at 6:20 p.m., Chad K. Huber, 37, of Homeless, was charged with Criminal Possession of Stolen Property, 4th degree following a stolen vehicle complaint in the city of Oswego.

Mr. Huber was arraigned in the Oswego County CAP Court and is scheduled to appear in the City of Oswego Court on 2/6/20.

On 2/2/20 at 8:45 p.m., Danielle A. Cummins, 33, of 568 W. First St. S., Fulton, was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the Village of Central Square.

Ms. Cummins was arraigned in the Oswego County CAP Court and is scheduled to appear in the Village of Central Square Court on 2/5/20.

