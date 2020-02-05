Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 2-5-20

On 2/3/20 at 1:45 p.m., Timothy G. Lopes, 39, of 2368 County Route 4, Fulton, was arrested based on a Family Court Warrant issued out of Oswego County.

Mr. Lopes was arraigned in the Oswego County Family Court and was remanded to the Oswego County Jail in lieu of $500 cash/$1,000 bond.



He is scheduled to reappear in court on 3/2/20.At the same time, Mr. Lopes was arrested based on a Parole Warrant.He was being held to await arraignment in the Oswego County CAP Court.

On 2/4/20 at 7:45 a.m., Jacob A. Clarkson, 23, of 425 Birchwood Blvd., Baldwinsville, was charged with Burglary, 2nd degree, 3 counts of Criminal Contempt, 1st degree, Criminal Mischief, 3rd degree, Menacing, 3rd degree, and Harassment, 2nd degree following an investigation into an incident in the town of Volney.

He allegedly broke into the victim’s home with a hammer and chased the victim through the residence, subsequently violating a court order of protection.

Mr. Clarkson was held to await arraignment in the Oswego County CAP Court.

On 2/4/20 at 4 p.m., Troy D. Ehlermann, 41, of 6 Airport Road., Apt 4, Fulton, was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of Onondaga County.

Mr. Ehlermann was turned over to the Onondaga Count Sheriff’s Office for further processing.

