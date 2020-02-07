Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 2-7-20

On 2/5/20 at 5:56 p.m., Marcus A. Brownrigg, 20, of 67 Country Lane, Fulton, was charged with Criminal Mischief, 4th degree and Criminal Obstruction of Breathing following a domestic dispute in the town of Hannibal.

He allegedly prevented the victim from calling 911 during a physical altercation.



Mr. Brownrigg was arraigned in the Oswego County CAP Court and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Hannibal Court on 3/3/20.

On 2/6/20 at 10:51 a.m., George J. Gugliotta, 25, of 760 State Route 176, Fulton, was charged with Contempt, 1st degree, Criminal Mischief, 4th degree, and 2 counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child following a domestic dispute in the town of Granby.

He allegedly engaged in a verbal and physical altercation with the victim with children present, subsequently violating a court order of protection. Mr. Gugliotta was held to await arraignment in the Oswego County CAP Court later that day.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...