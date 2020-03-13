Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 3-13-20

On 3/11/20 at 10:00 a.m., Aaron A. Anklin, 31, of 655 S. Main St., Apt 2, Central Square, NY was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of Central Square. Mr. Anklin was arraigned in CAP Court and is scheduled to appear in the Village of Central Square Court on 4/1/20.

On 3/12/20 at 7:39 a.m., John J. Shambo, 39, of 187 E 9th St, Front Apt, Oswego, NY was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the Town of Mexico. Mr. Shambo was arraigned in CAP Court and turned over to the Oswego City Police Department on an unrelated charge.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...