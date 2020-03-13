Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 3-13-20

On 3/11/20 at 10:00 a.m., Aaron A. Anklin, 31, of 655 S. Main St., Apt 2, Central Square, NY was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of Central Square. Mr. Anklin was arraigned in CAP Court and is scheduled to appear in the Village of Central Square Court on 4/1/20.
On 3/12/20 at 7:39 a.m., John J. Shambo, 39, of 187 E 9th St, Front Apt, Oswego, NY was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the Town of Mexico. Mr. Shambo was arraigned in CAP Court and turned over to the Oswego City Police Department on an unrelated charge.