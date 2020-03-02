Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 3-2-20

On 2/28/20 at 1 p.m., Aaron L. Vanvorst, 29, of 12 E. Eighth St., Oswego, was charged with Petit Larceny following an incident at the Scriba Pit Stop on 2/14/20.

Mr. Vanvorst is scheduled to answer to the charge in CAP Court on 3/13/20.

On 2/29/20 at 1:30 p.m., Jesse D. Cali, 25, of 1195 County Route 3, Hannibal, was charged with Burglary, 3rd degree and Petit Larceny following an investigation into an incident at Wal-Mart in the town of Granby on 1/28/20.

Mr. Cali was held for arraignment in CAP Court later that day.

On 3/1/20 at 2:49 a.m., William J. Derby, 42, of 852 US Route 11, Apt. 141, Central Square, was charged with Criminal Contempt, 2nd degree and Trespassing following a domestic dispute in the town of Hastings.

He allegedly made entry into the victim’s home without permission, subsequently violating a court order of protection.

Mr. Derby is scheduled to answer to the charges in CAP Court on 3/14/20.

On 3/1/20 at 11:01 a.m., Daniel S. Harrington, 58, of 198 Gardenier Road, Oswego, was charged with Criminal Tampering, 3rd degree where he allegedly used a plow to build a wall of snow to intentionally impede the victim’s right of way to the property.

Mr. Harrington is scheduled to answer to the charge in CAP Court on 3/15/20.

On 3/1/20 at 5:36 p.m., Justin M. Bailey, 30, of 392 E. Stone Road, Mexico, was charged with Criminal Mischief, 4th degree following a domestic dispute in the town of Mexico.

He allegedly caused damage to the victim’s table.

Mr. Bailey was arraigned in CAP Court same day.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...