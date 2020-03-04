Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 3-4-20

On 3/3/20 at 3:30 p.m., Kelsey R. Savery, 30, of 717 W. Broadway, Apt. 5, Fulton, was charged with Promoting Prison Contraband, 2nd degree, a class A misdemeanor following an incident in the Oswego County Correctional Facility in which she was allegedly in possession of “molly.”

Ms. Savery is scheduled to answer the charge in Oswego City Court on 3/19/20.

On 3/3/20 at 5:27 p.m., Alec Sova, 20, of 2340 County Route 4, Mexico, was charged with Sexual Abuse, 1st degree, a class D felony and Rape, 3rd degree, a class E felony stemming from an investigation into an incident that occurred in November 2019 in which he allegedly engaged in sexual relations with the victim as they slept at a town of Palermo residence.

Mr. Sova was arraigned in CAP Court and is scheduled to return to the Town of Palermo Court on 4/6/20.

On 3/3/20 at 8:35 p.m., Matthew J. Stuper, 37, of 1077 CR 37, Central Square, was charged with Aggravated Family Offense, a class E felony; Criminal Obstruction of Breathing, a class A misdemeanor and Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a class A misdemeanor stemming from the investigation into a domestic incident that occurred on 2/26/20 in the town of Hastings with the victim being less than seventeen years of age and Mr. Stuper having been recently convicted of Criminal Mischief, 4th degree. Mr. Stuper is scheduled to appear in Oswego CAP Court on 3/17/20 to answer the charges.

