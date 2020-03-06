Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 3-6-20

On 3/4/20 at 10:14 a.m., Brittany A. Soto, 29, of 3452 Co Rt 4, Oswego, NY was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the Town of Mexico. Ms. Soto was held to await arraignment in CAP Court later that day.

On 3/4/20 at 2:39 p.m., Stephen A. Herzog Jr., 35, of 69 Co Rt 32, Mallory, NY was arrested based on a Parole Warrant issued by NYS. Mr. Herzog was turned over to NYS Parole for further processing.

On 3/5/20 at 9:12 p.m., Amie L. Loughrey, 47, of 61 Olin Dr, Fulton, NY was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the City of Oswego. Ms. Loughrey was turned over to the Oswego City Police Department for further processing.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...