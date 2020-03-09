Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Office 3-9-20

On 3/6/20 at 12:30 a.m., Jason C. Herzog, 37, of 29 Hare Road Central Square, NY was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the Town of Hastings. Mr. Herzog was held to await arraignment in CAP Court later that day.

On 3/7/20 at 1:02 a.m., Tonya L. Hansson, 30, of 297 Peat Bed Rd, Hannibal, NY was charged with Assault, 3rd degree and 3 counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child following a domestic dispute where she allegedly struck the victim with numerous household items, including a frying pan causing injury while children were present. Ms. Hansson is scheduled to answer to the charges in CAP Court on 3/21/20.

On 3/7/20 at 10:55 p.m., William J. Dunn, 25, of 135 Co Rt 23, Lot 40, Central Square, NY was charged with Criminal Trespass, 2nd degree following an incident where he allegedly was still occupying a residence where the tenants were evicted. Mr. Dunn is scheduled to answer to the charge in the Town of Constantia Court on 3/16/20.

