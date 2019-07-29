Cop Logs: Sheriff’s Offoce 07/29/2019

On 7/26/19 at 10:09 a.m., Joseph F. Lounsbery, 54, of 13783 Martville Road, Martville, was charged with Using Other Motor Vehicle Without Interlock, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle, 3rd degree, and Obstructing Traffic at Intersection following a traffic stop on State Route 481 in the town of Scriba.

Mr. Lounsbery is scheduled to answer to the charges in the Town of Scriba Court on 8/8/19.

On 7/26/19 at 1:11 p.m., Dylan C. Williams, 26, of 1826 Maroney Road, Sterling, was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of Cayuga County.

Mr. Williams was transferred to the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office for further processing.

On 7/26/19 at 5:20 p.m., Timothy J. Dullen II, 38, of 81 N. Jefferson St., Apt. 2, Mexico, was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, 7th degree, following an incident that occurred at Byrne Dairy in the town of Schroeppel.

Mr. Dullen is scheduled to answer to the charge in the Town of Schroeppel Court on 8/7/19.

On 7/26/19 at 9:46 p.m., Wayne A. Applegate II, 33, of 179 County Route 35, Fulton, was arrested based on an Arrest Warrant issued out of the Town of Palermo.

Mr. Applegate was arraigned in the Town of Palermo Court and remanded to the Oswego County Jail with no bail.

Mr. Applegate is scheduled to reappear in court on 7/29/19.

On 7/27/19 at 2:35 p.m., Amanda L. Temperton-Ouderkirk, 26, of 810 County Route 84, Central Square, was charged with Petit Larceny following an incident that occurred at Wal-Mart in the town of Granby on 7/26/19.

Ms. Temperton-Ouderkirk is scheduled to answer to the charge in the Town of Granby Court on 8/12/19.

On 7/27/19 at 8:46 p.m., Taylor W. Sitts, 24, of 216 State Route 264, Phoenix, was charged with Criminal Mischief, 4th degree following a domestic dispute.

He allegedly caused damage to the victim’s vehicle after engaging in a verbal argument.

Mr. Sitts is scheduled to answer to the charge in the Town of Schroeppel Court on 8/14/19.

On 7/28/19 at 6:30 p.m., Robert S. Teeter, 25, of 3591 State Route 69, Mexico, was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the Town of Scriba.

Mr. Teeter was arraigned in the Town of Scriba Court and remanded to the Oswego County Jail in lieu of $500 cash/$1,000 bond.

He is schedule to reappear in court on 8/1/19.

