Cop Logs: Shertiff’s Office 08/23/2019

On 8/21/19 at 3:18 a.m., Marco A. Fontanarosa, 22, of 127 Volney St., Phoenix, was charged with Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle, 1st degree, DWI, Operation of a Motor Vehicle with BAC .08 of 1% or higher, License Plate Violation, and Loud Exhaust following a traffic stop on Volney Street in the village of Phoenix.

Mr. Fontanarosa was arraigned in the Town of Palermo Court and remanded to the Oswego County Jail in lieu of $1,000 cash/$2,000 bond.



He was scheduled to answer to the charges in the Town of Schroeppel Court on 8/21/19.

On 8/22/19 at 11:40 a.m., Michele L. Hall, 34, of 1100 Emery St., Apt D1, Fulton, was charged with Petit Larceny following an incident at Wal-Mart in the town of Granby.

Ms. Hall is scheduled to answer to the charge in the Town of Granby Court on 9/16/19.

On 8/22/19 at 6:14 p.m., Brandon R. Ouderkirk, 34, of 109 Clifford Road, Fulton, was arrested based on a Family Court Warrant issued out of Oswego County.

Mr. Ouderkirk was arraigned in the Town of Scriba Court and remanded to the Oswego County Jail in lieu of $1,000 cash/$2,000 bond.

He is scheduled to return to the Oswego County Family Court on 8/23/19.

